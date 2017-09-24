Boboye expects more from Peter Eneji against Ghana

The Peace Boys handler is excited over the forward's form with the Super Eagles, and he wants more from him against the Black Stars

Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has urged Peter Eneji to unlock more of his potentials against Ghana on Sunday.

The Super Eagles face the Black Stars in the Wafu Cup of Nations final, and the tactician is confident that the forward can make a statement in the nation's colours at the Cape Coast Stadium.

"We pray they continue their good works and take their scoring chances against Ghana on Sunday," Boboye told Goal.

"A man that has seen himself in the national team with the form he went there with, I think needs to help himself and the team by stepping up his game and do better than what he has been doing in the league.

"Other clubs are watching him too as he showcases himself. I expect more from him as he needs to announce himself to the world through the competition.

"They've not gotten there yet, but with the capable hands we have. We need to keep them together for other upcoming competitions so they can improve and get better than they are doing now."



Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.