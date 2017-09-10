De Boer on the brink as Crystal Palace set unwanted Premier League record

The Eagles suffered another defeat at Burnley on Sunday and remain without a top-flight point or goal under their Dutch manager

Frank de Boer’s position at Crystal Palace is hanging by a thread after setting an unwanted Premier League record.

Having entered the international break pointless and without a goal, the Eagles were hoping for a reversal in fortune when they returned to top-flight action at Burnley.

It was, however, to be a case of the same old story for the capital club as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor.

Palace are now the first team in the Premier League era to open a season without collecting a point or troubling their scorers, with 93 years having passed since that last happened in the top tier.

4 - Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team since Preston in 1924/25 to lose their opening four matches without scoring a goal. Flap. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2017

Palace did create chances against Burnley, but were unable to take them.

De Boer can do little about his players spurning opportunities when they come their way, but he is now under ever-increasing pressure.

Palace are being kept off the foot of the table at present by West Ham, on goal difference, but that could change on Monday night – when the Hammers face Huddersfield.

For now, De Boer is sweating on his position at Selhurst Park having been removed from his previous post at Serie A side Inter after just 85 days.