De Boer on the brink as Palace suffer worst start in Premier League history

A 1-0 loss to Burnley on Sunday means Crystal Palace have suffered the worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Burnley ensured Crystal Palace have made the worst start to a season in Premier League history, piling the pressure on Eagles manager Frank de Boer.

Chris Wood's early goal at Turf Moor, gifted by a dire Lee Chung-yong backpass, made it four league defeats out of four for Palace without scoring a goal.

READ MORE: Chris Wood’s early strike enough to sink winless Palace

READ MORE: Palace will get what we deserve, De Boer claims

READ MORE: Burnley keeper Heaton suffers dislocated shoulder, confirms Dyche

Huddersfield Town, Liverpool, Swansea City and now the Clarets have all beaten Palace without conceding as De Boer - appointed as a replacement for Sam Allardyce in June - struggles badly with his attempted implementation of a Total Football approach at Selhurst Park.

De Boer, sacked after 85 days at Inter last season, now faces a fight to hold on to his job, with no top-flight team having made such a poor start to a campaign since Preston North End 93 years ago.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more