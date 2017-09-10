De Boer on the brink as Palace suffer worst start in Premier League history

A 1-0 loss to Burnley on Sunday means Crystal Palace have suffered the worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Chris Wood's early goal at Turf Moor, gifted by a dire Lee Chung-yong backpass, made it four league defeats out of four for Palace without scoring a goal.

Huddersfield Town, Liverpool, Swansea City and now the Clarets have all beaten Palace without conceding as De Boer - appointed as a replacement for Sam Allardyce in June - struggles badly with his attempted implementation of a Total Football approach at Selhurst Park.

De Boer, sacked after 85 days at Inter last season, now faces a fight to hold on to his job, with no top-flight team having made such a poor start to a campaign since Preston North End 93 years ago.