De Boer not fearing sack from 'long-term' Crystal Palace project

The Eagles may be have lost all three of their Premier League this season, but the Dutchman is unconcerned by rumours about his Selhurst Park future

Frank de Boer says he is not concerned by rumours regarding his Crystal Palace future as he maintains a good relationship with chairman Steve Parish.

Palace have lost all three of his Premier League games without scoring since the ex-Ajax and Inter coach arrived, implementing a 3-4-3 formation that has so far failed to impress.

This has led to reports suggesting De Boer could be replaced if he fails to beat Burnley on Sunday, but he remains confident after talks with Parish.

"I have always had serious conversations with Steve - one day in the week we come together and talk about what's going on," De Boer told a pre-match news conference ahead of the trip to Burnley.

"I'm not so concerned about it, we have a very good relationship. We know this is not a one-day project, it's long term.

"You cannot expect to win every game, it's a work in progress still."

With Sam Allardyce surprisingly leaving Palace at the end of last season, De Boer was appointed in late June and he does not feel the players have yet had time to adjust to his methods.

"Normally you have 10 games to think, 'this is the way we like to play'," he said. "We only had four pre-season games, three PL games and one cup game.

"We still are at seven or eight games. I think still we can improve a lot in how we want to play."