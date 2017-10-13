De Boer slams 'ridiculous' Crystal Palace for returning to 'kick and rush' with Hodgson

Ronald de Boer has slammed Crystal Palace for unfairly sacking his brother Frank de Boer and branded the club's style of football under Roy Hodgson as 'kick and rush'.

The former Ajax and Inter coach was hired to replace Sam Allardyce in June, but lasted just 77 days in the job after losing his first four Premier League games of the season without scoring.

De Boer had been appointed with the intention of moving Palace away from the direct football employed under Allardyce to a continental style of play.

However, the club quickly abandoned this new approach by replacing De Boer with the more conservative Roy Hodgson.

"As a brother and if I am objective, I think it is true that he was unfairly treated," Ronald De Boer told Goal at the ASPIRE4SPORT Congress at Stamford Bridge.

"If you saw his last games, the level went up. They understood each other better.

"They wanted to change from 'kick and rush' to a passing game. If you hire my brother you know you are going to have a different type of football and it takes time.

