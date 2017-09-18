Bolasie: Everton will bounce back from Manchester United defeat

Following their heavy defeat at Old Trafford, the DR Congo international is positive that the Toffees will improve in subsequent games

Yannick Bolasie is confident that Everton will bounce back from their disappointing 4-0 loss against Manchester United on Sunday.

Following their 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Uefa Europa League, goals from Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial condemned the Toffees to their third defeat of the season.

The 28-year-old is positive that Ronald Koeman's men can turn things around in their next games as they continue their winless run in the league since their 1-0 win over Stoke City on the opening day.

Bolasie who is recovering from a knee ligament injury described Sunday’s encounter as a harsh game for Everton which saw them drop to the relegation zone with four points from five games.

"Gutted for the boys, it's a harsh game but I am confident they will turn it around starting from next game. keep the faith #transition," Bolasie tweeted.