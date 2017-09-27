Bolasie ‘further away than clips are showing’ - Everton’s Koeman

The DR Congo winger gave a wrong impression with his silky foot works, according to the Toffees handler

Everton’s Ronald Koeman has warned that Yannick Bolasie is ‘further away’ from action than clips are showing’.

The 27-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury in an English Premier League encounter against Manchester United on December 4, which saw him ruled out for up to 12 months.

But the former Crystal Palace trickster posted a video of himself on the social media performing series of some fancy footworks with the ball.

Giving a response to the winger’s display, Koeman said the player’s showing was not an indication of his current situation.

“He's further away than the clips are showing, that is for sure,” Koeman told Liverpool Echo.

“When I watched it I thought maybe I don't understand that maybe he's available for tomorrow.

“No, okay, he's doing well, it's a long period for the boy and he's working hard like all the injured players to come back as soon as possible.

“What he did, that's not only football, you need to be stronger and really ready and competitive in the Premier League.

“Maybe that's another three, four, five weeks when he's really ready for first team training and then we'll see when he's ready for first team training and starting for Everton," he concluded.