Bolasie hails Everton medics for helping to remain focus

The DR Congo international admitted to how tough he could be, but thanked the medical team for helping him stay on track

Yannick Bolasie has hailed Everton’s medical staff for helping him remain focus as he continues his return to football.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in an English Premier League clash against Manchester United last December.

But after two successful surgeries - with coach David Unsworth disclosing that the winger is back in training with the U23s - he looks set for a return to action.

“It’s been a difficult road and I think the hardest part, obviously, is trying to stay in good shape. I did go all over the place at one point but now I’m in very good nick, so I’m happy,” Bolasie told The Everton Show.

“The medical team have been great with me and they gave me permission to get away when it was appropriate. The year out, to be honest, doesn’t feel like a year for me because it was broken up a lot and now I’m coming to the end. I’m just really looking forward to getting back.

“If you ask the medical staff, they’ll probably tell you I’ve been very moany! I guess that’s just down to the expectation and the demand that I put on myself to get back. But I know when I really need to be patient as well.

“Like I’ve always said, I couldn’t ask to be in a better place than I am. I’m still taking it each week as it comes and hopefully I’ll be back soon.”

Bolasie was a £25 million acquisition from Crystal Palace in August 2016. And before the knee inury ended his debut season with the Toffees abruptly, the DR Congo winger played 15 games across all competitions, scoring a goal.