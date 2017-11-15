Bolasie’s return ‘will be important for Everton’, says Patrick Nevin

The 28-year-old is currently stepping up his rehabilitation process and the Toffees legend believes his return will be of great benefit to the club

Everton legend Patrick Nevin believes the return of winger Yannick Bolasie ‘will be important’ for the club.

The DR Congo international has been sidelined since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament last December but recently posted videos of himself doing ball tricks on social media as he edges closer to making a return to action.

And the ex-Scotland international is convinced the former Crystal Palace winger will inject ‘power and pace’ into the Goodison Park outfit’s attack when he reaches full fitness while praising the overall abilities of the wideman.

“Whoever you play in the Premier League has a lot of pace about them, so you must have that explosiveness… and Yannick has it,” Nevin told club website.

“He will be important for Everton, with his power and pace, which is such a feature of the game today.

“The pace of some of the games in England is absolutely extraordinary… I mean world class.

“The key thing is… he must come back fit and completely ready to take his chance. And I think he will.

“He is a quality player and there are a lot of them around at Everton – especially the young ones.”

Bolasie has only played in 15 games for Everton in all competitions since his £25.9 million from Selhurst Park in 2016 and is currently gearing up a comeback after his 11-month layoff at the club's Finch Farm training ground.

Everton have made a stuttering start to the 2017-18 campaign in his absence, winning just three Premier League games and are already knocked out of the Uefa Europa League group phase with two games left to play - which led to the sacking of Dutch manager Ronald Koeman.