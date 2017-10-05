Bolivia star Martins sneaks into Brazil team photo

The team photo prior to a big match is a staple of international football clashes, but keen-eyed observers might notice something rather strange about Brazil's latest snap.

Tite's men lined up on the turf in La Paz ahead of kick-off against Bolivia, and took the obligatory photo as they geared up for Thursday's World Cup qualifier.

There was an unexpected guest in the picture, however, as Marcelo Martins from the opposing Bolivia side was invited to take part.

Marcelo Martins Brazil Bolivia More

Martins, 30, has racked up 63 appearances for the Verde, scoring 15 goals to become widely recognised as one of the Andean nation's top talents.

But he also holds close links to Brazil: his father hails from the neighbouring country, and he even played in the Selecao's Under-20 ranks as a youngster - the first-ever 'foreigner' to receive the honour at that level.