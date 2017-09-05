Bolt enthused by Mourinho's impact on Man Utd

Manchester United fan, and athletics royalty, Usain Bolt is quietly confident that Jose Mourinho's men are on track for a Premier League title triumph this season.

The Red Devils are the only side with a 100 per cent record in England's top flight, having dispatched West Ham, Swansea City and Leicester City without conceding a single goal in 2017-18.

Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in as many appearances after joining from Everton for £75million, helping to solve the chronic attacking woes that hampered Mourinho's men last term.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt took in United's 2-0 win over Leicester at Old Trafford last month after signing off from the track at the IAAF World Championships and he believes the biggest change at United has been mental reinforcement.

"We're looking pretty good, players are playing with confidence which is a key thing," Bolt told Omnisport at the opening of the new Hublot boutique in Kyoto, Japan.

"I saw the games and was very impressed with them, but for me I'm waiting for the next four games to say, 'alright, we're on track to winning the title'. So far, we look good."

Bolt is confident Mourinho remains the right man to restore former glories at Old Trafford and hailed the impact Lukaku has had on their attacking fortunes.

He added: "I said it last year – last year we just couldn't score and that was our biggest issue.

"We played well, we defended well, but we couldn't score goals and this season we don't have that problem.

"I've told people that as long as we start scoring we're going to do great, so that's a good thing and I'm very impressed.

"I told people here that I was happy when Mourinho came on board."