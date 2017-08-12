Bolt leads Jamaica home in penultimate race

Usain Bolt will have the chance to end his career with another gold medal after he led Jamaica home to reach the 4x100 metre relay final at the IAAF World Championships.

The sprint superstar was left disappointed in the concluding chapter of his individual career a week ago, forced to settle for bronze as the controversial Justin Gatlin took gold in the 100m.

But there were no such problems for Bolt at London Stadium on Saturday as, following legs by Tyquendo Tracey, Julian Forte and Michael Campbell, he cruised home to send Jamaica to victory in their heat in a season's best 37.95 seconds.

The result means Bolt will bring down the curtain on a stunning career in the final later on Saturday as he goes for a record 15th medal at the Championships and what he hopes will be a 12th gold.

"The crowd was wonderful, we did what we had to do and that was qualify," Bolt told BBC Sport. "I enjoy relays more than anything.

"We'll see what happens. It's hard to be sad, it's wonderful and it's been brilliant. It's going to be outstanding, there are no words to explain how the crowd makes me feel."

France and China followed Jamaica home to reach the final, while United States won the first heat in a world-leading time of 37.70 seconds, clear of Great Britain and Japan. Turkey and Canada took the fastest loser's spots for Saturday's showpiece.

Also bowing out from the track on Saturday will be four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, who is looking to add 5,000m gold to his 10,000m title for the third successive Worlds.

"Mo has proven himself over and over again," Bolt said. "I'm shocked he's actually going, he's got a lot more years in those legs and it'll be sad to see him go also."