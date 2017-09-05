Bolt staying positive after 'awful' exit from athletics

Usain Bolt says it was "awful" he did not finish the final race of his career but remains positive about his achievements.

Sprint icon Usain Bolt is trying to remain upbeat despite his "awful" exit from professional athletics.

In the final race of his illustrious career – the 4x100 metres relay final at the IAAF World Championships last month – Bolt sustained a hamstring injury and was unable to finish, having come home an underwhelming third in the 100m final.

The Jamaican, who won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles to cement himself as the greatest sprinter of all time, insisted he would not mount a comeback despite the unfitting nature of his departure from the sport.

Bolt remains disappointed with how his last outing on the track went but was pleased to have given the fans another chance to see him.

"It was a rough one. The 100 metres was not the best but I went out there and I gave it my all and the four-by-ones I pulled my hamstring so that was awful," Bolt told Omnisport at the opening of the new Hublot boutique in Kyoto, Japan.

"But everything happens for a reason in life and that's how I look at it. I never have regrets. I did this for the fans. I came back this season to do it for the fans. Everyone wanted to see me and I came out there and I did my best."

After competing at the past four Olympics, Bolt is looking forward to simply watching the Games in Tokyo in 2020 and is confident fresh talent will keep the fans entertained in his absence.

He said: "It's going to be strange, but I'm going to be excited to really have a chance and sit and watch the whole thing develop and watch all the athletes, watch them warm up. For me, it's going to be different, but I'm excited about seeing it.

"It's always going to be a great tournament. I think there are young athletes that have proven themselves to say they will step up to the plate, so there will be great competition which is always good and there will be new stars coming through.

"It's always good for the sport to see different athletes so it'll be good."