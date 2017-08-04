Bolt Watch: Another cool Usain pose, Coe looks to future

He may have been unhappy with his 100m start and time, but Usain Bolt was the epitome of cool following his opening race.

The start of the IAAF World Championships on Friday represented the beginning of the end for Usain Bolt.

A career including eight Olympic gold medals - including three in succession in both the 100 metres and the 200m - and 11 world titles will come to an end following the sprint icon's participation in London.

Fans did not have to wait long to see Bolt in action, the 30-year-old superstar beginning the defence of his 100m crown in the heats on the opening day of the Championships.

While he was not satisfied with what he produced, Yuvraj Singh and Sebastian Coe were delighted to see him back in action on the big stage.

BOLT STAYING CALM

A time of 10.07 seconds was undoubtedly a disappointing beginning to Bolt's London 2017 campaign, and, although he was critical of the starting blocks, he still spoke with the charm and charisma that have made him such a superstar.

As the media threw their questions at him, the Jamaican adopted a nonchalant pose while providing his final answers leant against a railing, spikes in hand.

With such a cool approach it is difficult to see Bolt failing to improve on his performance in Saturday's semi-finals and, hopefully, final.

THAT'S NOT CRICKET, YUVRAJ!

Bolt will be pleased he won't have to race Yuvraj, though.

Indian cricket ace Yuvraj wished Bolt well ahead of his bow at London Stadium on Friday, his Instagram post recalling a time they went up against one another in a short dash at a promotional event in Bangalore in 2014.

However, the left-hander's tactics were rather questionable as he barged Bolt out of his lane to get across the line first!

"Looks like I'm the only man on this planet to beat u ever," Yuvraj said alongside the video. "@usainbolt your legacy will forever be unmatched. Go well legend cause you're #fastestforever."

COE NOT CONVINCED IT’S THE END

Although Bolt will hang up his spikes following London 2017, IAAF president Sebastian Coe is hopeful the superstar Jamaican will continue to play a role in the future of athletics by pushing young people to take up the sport.

"These World Championships will be an amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the last flash of athletics brilliance from the incomparable 'Lightning Bolt'," Coe wrote in his column for the Evening Standard.

"With his last dash or two in London, one of the iconic figures of modern sport will bid farewell to the track — but you can rest assured that we are working to keep him very much part of athletics; a living legend and inspiration to the world’s youth for generations to come."