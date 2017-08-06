Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & preview

Newly promoted Bolton Wanderers host Leeds United as the Championship season gets under way.

Leeds have turned to Thomas Christiansen to build on Garry Monk's work at Elland Road last season, with a host of new faces arriving in West Yorkshire.

Bolton, meanwhile, are back in the second tier after Phil Parkinson led them to promotion in his first season in charge, though they start the campaign as one of the favourites for relegation.

Game Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United Date Sunday, August 6 Time 1:30 (BST)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go and NOW TV.

If you live outside of the UK, you will be able to stream all of your club's non-televised matches live through the Football League's new iFollow service this season.

A subscription to the platform costs £110 for the 2017-18 campaign and will grant you full access to up to 46 games. For more details, see the EFL's website.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Bolton Wanderers players Goalkeepers Ben Alnwick, Mark Howard, Jake Turner Defenders Mark Little, Andrew Taylor, Dorian Dervite, Mark Beevers, Derik Osede Prieto, Stephen Darby, David Wheater, Reece Burke, Antonee Robinson Midfielders Josh Vela, Chris Taylor, Jem Karacan, Josh Cullen, Darren Pratley, Filipe Morais, Alex Perry, Jack Earing Forwards Adam Le Fondre, Gary Madine, Adam Armstrong, Sammy Ameobi, Will Buckley, Aaron Wilbraham

Phil Parkinson has been busy in the transfer market over the past week, adding four new faces to his squad ahead of the opening day.

However, the likelihood is that the quartet will, at best, start from the bench, with the XI that played in the club's final pre-season friendly against Stoke City set to kick-off the campaign.

Possible line-up: Howard; Dervite, Wheater, Beevers; Darby, Pratley, Karacan, Vela, A. Taylor; Madine, Le Fondre.

Position Leeds United players Goalkeepers Robert Green, Felix Wiedwald, Bailey Peacock-Farrell Defenders Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson, Matthew Pennington, Gaetano Berardi Midfielders Eunan O'Kane, Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira, Liam Brdicutt, Mateusz Klich, Vurnon Anita, Pablo Hernandez, Samuel Saiz Forwards Chris Wood, Marcus Antonsson, Souleymane Doukara, Caleb Ekuban, Kemar Roofe, Stuart Dallas, Hadi Sacko, Ezgjan Alioski

Leeds are without key centre-back Pontus Jansson due to suspension, so Everton loanee Matthew Pennington is likely to partner Liam Cooper in defence.

Elsewhere there will likely be competitive debuts for Felix Wiedwald, Samuel Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski while Ronaldo Vieira faces a battle to be fit to start at the Macron Stadium.

Possible line-up: Wiedwald; Ayling, Cooper, Pennington, Berardi; O'Kane, Vieira; Roofe, Saiz, Alioski; Wood.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Leeds are the slight favourites with dabblebet pricing them at 6/4 to take all three points while Bolton can be backed at 15/8 with the draw 9/4.

