Bond dodges England speculation as he seeks head coaching role

Shane Bond refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the vacant bowling coach's position at England, as he sets his sights on a head coaching role.

England are looking for a replacement for Ottis Gibson, who has departed to take over the top job with South Africa.

Bond is on a short-term deal with New Zealand A for their tour of India, while he has existing contracts with Twenty20 franchises Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Reports have suggested Bond, who took 87 Test wickets for New Zealand at an average of 22.09 before persistent back injuries ended his career, could link up with England for the start of their Ashes tour to Australia, which begins in November.

"My kids are at an age where I want to be around and not miss too much," a non-committal Bond told the Dominion Post.

"Every opportunity you've got to look at and weigh up what's best for the important people around you. I'd love to be involved with the IPL [as a head coach].

"I love the New Zealand cricket team and would like to have another period of involvement. I'm just not quite sure when that's going to be.

"I've got my sights on a head coaching role, but it's how it all lines up with everything else in your life. I've got great opportunities with Brisbane and the IPL and I really enjoy them."