Bongani Khumalo aims to match Daine Klate’s title-winning record with Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits defender Bongani Khumalo says he aims to match Daine Klate’s number of league titles.

“I want to win everything. It starts at training and translates to the match. Four league titles in five seasons in South Africa, why I wouldn’t I be (used to winning and want to win every contest)? If Daine is the king of leagues, I must be the ratio king,” Khumalo told IOL.

Klate played a key role in their title-winning campaign last season to annex his sixth title, having previously won three at SuperSport United followed by back-to-back triumphs at Orlando Pirates.

They realize the key to defend its league title comes in success of the MTN8 where they need to overturn the 1-0 deficit suffered in Cape Town a fort-night ago.

“We need to have calm heads. As much as that aggression is needed to compete and win, we need to have calm heads to manage the game as best as we can,” Khumalo said.

“If you look at the goals Cape Town City scored in the two wins over us, they came out of nothing. We need to be switched on for the full game and ensure that we see it through,” Khumalo said.