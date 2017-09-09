Bongani Khumalo eager to help Steven Pienaar instill European mentality at Bidvest Wits

The two former Tottenham Hotspur players have reunited at the Braamfontein-based side

Bidvest Wits defender Bongani Khumalo is eager to help Steven Pienaar instil a competitive mentality at the club.

“It happens in training. You want to win everything, you want to be competitive. You see how Steven Pienaar trains and what he demands from other players,” Khumalo told Daily Sun.

Pienaar arrived this season from English Premier League side Sunderland, while Khumalo joined Wits two seasons ago from SuperSport United.

Currently, they boast four players that have plied their trade in Europe, with Pienaar, Daylon Claasen, Granwald Scott and James Keene in addition to Khumalo.

“It’s the same thing he told me…that I also need to share the experience I’ve gained along the way. I like to believe I contributed to the success of the club with that experience last season,” he concluded.

The Students walked away with two titles last season, and the 30-year-old defender is happy that he contributed to that success despite making only 14 appearances in their triumphant league campaign.