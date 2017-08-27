Bongani Zungu linked with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais

According to reports, the Bafana Bafana midfielder is a wanted man in France, with Lyon believed to be closely monitoring his situation

Bafana Bafana and Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Bongani Zungu has reportedly caught the attention of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Lyon are not the only team chasing after the signature of Zungu, with the likes of Benfica also very keen on his services.

Contrary to prior reports that Guimaraes will offer the 24-year-old a new deal, it has since emerged they are looking to cash in on him.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man up until now, appears to have found his feet in the SuperLiga, especially toward the end of last season where he helped the club qualify for this season's Uefa Europa League.

Furthermore, there were reports of a possible move to England in the current transfer window, but it fell through due to work permit regulations.

He was left out of the match day squad that did duty against Pacos Ferreira on Saturday, an indication Guimaraes could be preparing for life without him.