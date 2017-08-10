Bongani Zungu scores for Guimaraes in season opener

The South African international found the net as Guimaraes overcame Chaves in the Primeira League opener

South African midfielder Bongani Zungu scored his first goal of the season -his side’s first of the campaign- as he featured throughout in Vitoria Guimaraes’ 3-2 win of Chaves in the Primeira Liga on Thursday.

This was the sides opening encounter for the 2017/2018 campaign and Zungu flourished through the night.

After a slow start to the proceedings, the Bafana international initiated and finished off a one-two with Paolo Hurtado to open the scoring in the 23rd minute.

The 24-year-old squeezed in an effort past the onrushing keeper at the near post for his first of the campaign on his first outing of the campaign.

Hurtado and Raphael also got on the scoresheet to see Guimaraes stroll to a 3-0 lead after 57 minutes.

But Os Vimaranenses had to survive as late scare as Willian’s late brace almost caused an upset at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henrique Stadium but hung Guimaraes hung on to clinch the three points.

Zungu has been severally linked with a move away from the side but it looks certain that he will stay with the Pedro Martins coached outfit.