Bongani Zungu set to decide his future with Vitoria Guimaraes in the coming days

Bafana Bafana star Zungu is reportedly set to pen a new one-year contract extension at The Conquerors

While speculation continues to grow regarding the future of South Africa international Bongani Zungu, reports suggest that a decision on the midfielder’s future is imminent.

The 24-year-old set the Portuguese Primeira Liga alight with his performances for Vitoria de Guimaraes during the second half of the 2016/2017 campaign, helping them to a Taca de Portugal final and a Uefa Europa League berth.

Nonetheless, Zungu’s performances has subsequently caught the eye of several notable clubs around Europe which include the Portuguese giants Porto and Benfica as well as English clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspurs.

However, according to the latest reports Zungu is likely to stay at the Conquerors for at least one more season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns’ star still has a year left on his current deal with the Portuguese side, and it is believed that Guimaraes have offered the former Mamelodi Sundowns star a tempting one-year contract extension which he is reportedly set to take up and would keep him at the club until the 2018/2019 campaign.

Since leaving South African shores, Zungu has developed into a fan favourite and an important figure in the team. Most recently, Zungu played the full 90 minutes for Guimaraes’ in their defeat against Benfica in the Portuguese Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.