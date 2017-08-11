Boniface Ambani: Matano will revive AFC Leopards

Junior team coach Boniface Ambani believes coach Robert Matano has what it takes to help Ingwe bounce back in the league

AFC Leopards has been struggling badly in Kenyan Premier League since last season.

After finishing in the 13th position last season, the team went for top signings, but again the twelve times champions are in the same position now with 20 points.

Junior team coach Boniface Ambani believes coach Robert Matano has what it takes to help Ingwe bounce back. "Matano is an experienced coach who understands the Kenyan game, remember he has been coaching top clubs in the country.

"He is a known disciplinarian and that is the first thing he wants to instill in the team. We all know some players have been lacking discipline and that has affected the team.

"All Matano needs is time to turn the fortunes around, and make the team more compact, that is what can help Ingwe bounce back," Ambani told Goal.

AFC Leopards will take on Mathare United on Thursday next week hoping to get maximum points.