Boniface Ambani tips Gor Mahia star striker for top Award

Former international Boniface Ambani has picked Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere for a KPL Award this season.

Ambani, who also handles AFC Leopards U-20 team, believes the Rwandan hit man deserves to win the striker’s Award for 2017 season.

Asked by Goal to pick his best three strikers for the season, Ambani preferred Kagere, Masoud Juma of Kariobangi Sharks and Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt.

Gor Mahia (KPL) strikers More

“Kagere has great experience and is also a very good finisher whereas Masoud (Juma) finished the season as the top scorer and he will definitely deserve a pat in the back. He has disapproved many critics in first season in the top flight.

“Aswani has proved that he is a good striker. Good strikers will score goals year in year out and remember he was among the top scorers last season and this season too.”

Sharks striker Masoud Juma finished as the top scorer after notching 17 goals and was followed by Kagere of Gor Mahia, who managed 14.

Goal have already picked Masoud Juma as the best striker for the season.