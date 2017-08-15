Bonucci targeting Champions League title at Milan

After twice going close with Juventus, the Italy international is determined to help his new club to a European title in the next four years

Leonardo Bonucci is targeting a Champions League title at AC Milan as he looks to top his achievements with former club Juventus.

The Italy international left Juve for Milan in July, signing alongside the likes of Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva in an ambitious recruitment drive at San Siro.

And it is this ambition that attracted Bonucci to the club, insisting he could have earned more money elsewhere as he instead targets European glory, having twice lost in Champions League finals with Juve.

"I chose Milan because they had the most ambitious project," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I live with challenges.

"And [directors Marco] Fassone and [Massimo] Mirabelli made me feel very important and they really wanted me, otherwise the negotiation would not last for only 48 hours.

"They are either done immediately or never done - and it is certainly not a question of money. To those who call me a mercenary I say that I also had interest from abroad, where I would have earned more.

"I have chosen Milan because, in my head, there is the idea of ​​repeating the course I had at Juventus, where we had started rebuilding, as in this case, and we came to the top.

"Here, I want to get even higher. Within four years, I hope to win the Champions League. I want to win all the titles."

Milan, returning to continental competition after three seasons away, beat CSU Craiova in their Europa League third qualifying round clash and face Shkendija in Thursday's play-off round first leg.