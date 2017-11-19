Bony apologises to Swansea City fans after Burnley loss

The Swans were no match for the Clarets at Turf Moor and the 28-year-old has offered an apology to the Liberty Stadium faithful

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has apologised to the club’s fans following their 2-0 defeat to Burnley in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

First-half goals from Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes condemned Paul Clement’s side to their eighth loss in their opening 12 top-flight games of the season.

Swansea 17/10 to beat Bournemouth

And the Cote d’Ivoire international who returned from a hamstring injury in the loss appealed to the South Wales outfit’s supporters, urging them to stick with the team during their 'difficult moment'.

“Our position is not good at the moment so we need to stay together, fight and learn from our mistakes from Saturday," Bony told club website.

“All I can say is that we are very sorry for what happened on Saturday. I promise we will do our best next week.

“We know at the moment the fans are unhappy. We are too.

“We need their support to lift us for the next game. It won’t be easy against Bournemouth, but their support is going to be crucial for us in a difficult moment," he added.

“We need everybody right now. We are not in a good moment but If everyone stays together then the team can get to where it wants to be.”

Bony who is yet to open his goal account has seen action six times across all competitions this term.

The former Vitesse forward will hope to hit the back of the net when Bournemouth visit the Liberty Stadium on October 25 as Paul Clement’s side, without a win in their last five English Premier League games, eye a positive result against Eddie Howe’s men.