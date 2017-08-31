Bony ends unhappy Manchester City spell with heroes' return at Swansea

Swansea City have re-signed crowd favourite Wilfried Bony after an unsuccessful two-and-a-half year stint at Manchester City.

Wilfried Bony has returned to Swansea City from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth in the region of £12million.

The Ivory Coast international left south Wales for the Etihad Stadium in January 2015 in a £28m transfer but struggled for form and fitness under then City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

A loan stint at Stoke City last term was similarly fruitless, with the 28-year-old scoring twice in 11 appearances – both of which came against Swansea.

His overall return at Manchester City stands at 10 goals in 46 games but he is very much a returning hero at Swansea, where he will step into the breach left by Fernando Llorente's deadline-day departure to Tottenham.

Bony initially joined Swansea from Vitesse Arnhem as a club-record signing in 2013 and scored 34 goals across one-and-a-half seasons.

The signing concludes a productive deadline day for Swansea boss Paul Clement, who pulled of the significant coup of securing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on a season-long loan earlier on Thursday.