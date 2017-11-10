From booed to revered as untouchable - Why Jose Mourinho is 'worried' about Marouane Fellaini at Manchester United

The last question of Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference before the win over Tottenham Hotspur concerned Luke Shaw’s future, but he did not want to talk about that. “I'm worried about Fellaini and not about Luke Shaw,” he said. “Fellaini finishes his contract and Luke Shaw doesn't.”

What was holding up negotiations? Will Marouane Fellaini leave on a free transfer? Was Mourinho frustrated by the fact that a deal had not been struck sooner? The last question, unfortunately, would be the last question but as ever with Mourinho, his choice of words had said enough.

Shaw is one of several players at Old Trafford whose expiring contract carries the option of a year’s extension, with Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind in the same boat. Fellaini’s contains no such clause though and this clearly troubles his manager.

It remains less than a year since Fellaini was jeered onto the pitch at Old Trafford after conceding a late penalty in a draw with Everton the previous weekend. At that point, his stock could not fall much lower among the club’s support, whose patience had worn thin with a player who was apparently undeserving of the shirt.

That has all changed now and drastically so, with Fellaini attaining cult status after imposing performances and important goals, but Mourinho’s opinion of him has always remained constant. At the time of the jeering, he described the midfielder as “a player and a person I like,” adding: “He will always have my trust and protection.” Ever since, he has rarely missed an opportunity to praise the Belgian or highlight his importance to the team.

“I have to say that Fellaini was fantastic,” Mourinho said unprompted after Sunday’s defeat at Chelsea. The midfielder’s half-hour cameo had hardly changed the course of the game but still, it could not be ignored. “He put himself on the line ready to come in and help if the team needed him. So really, really pleased. I don't want to let it go blank, that word with him.”