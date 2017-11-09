Boost for Chemelil Sugar ahead of AFC Leopards duel

Ouko was among the ‘suspended’ players who failed to travel back to the team’s camp in time of last week’s mid-week 1-1 draw against Tusker last week

Chemelil Sugar captain, Smith Ouko is expected to return to the matchday squad against AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Ouko was among the ‘suspended’ players who failed to travel back to the team’s camp in time of last week’s mid-week 1-1 draw against Tusker last week.

As a result, the club made a drastic decision by dropping the 10 players in the subsequent match against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Chemelil Sugar team manager, Hillary Ouma denied media reports that the players were suspended for ‘boycotting’ training, with the soft-spoken administrator adding that the said players were dropped due to lack of match fitness.

“We never suspended anybody. What happened is that those players reported to camp a day before we traveled to Mumias and like anyone else would do, we had no option but to play with players who trained for the match,” said Ouma.

Ouko also supported his boss’ narrative, while at the same time denying reports that the club has refused to pay players.

“I was part of the players who missed Kakamega Homeboyz match but as we speak, am at the training (venue) and hope to be selected for the weekend match.”

“It is true that we’ve experienced salaries delay but the club is doing working hard to clear the balance. In fact, I received last month’s (October) salary yesterday (Tuesday), Ouko added.

Chemelil Sugar will take on AFC Leopards on Sunday in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match at Kasarani.

The Millers are a place above Ingwe though both sides have the same number of points, 39.