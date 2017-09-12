Boost for Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha returns from knee injury

The 24-year-old is back running at the Eagles’ training ground after suffering an injury at the beginning of the season

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has returned to training, after four weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Ivory Coast international suffered a setback in the Eagles’ 3-0 opening day defeat to Huddersfield at the Selhurst Park and he is back running in training.

Following Crystal Palace's poor run of games in the English Premier League this campaign - four defeats and no goals scored, and with the sack of Dutch manager Frank De Boer on Monday.

Zaha confirmed his return to the club’s Beckenham training ground as he sets his eyes on full first team training.

"Finally back out running, working hard to be back with the boys @cpfc," Zaha wrote on Instagram.