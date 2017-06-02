Boost for Harambee Stars as defender joins camp

Okumu was among the players, who were taken through their paces in a mid-morning training session by coach Okumbi

South Africa-based defender Joseph Okumu became the first foreign player to join Harambee Stars training camp at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Okumu was among the players, who were taken through their paces in a mid-morning training session on Friday by coach Stanley Okumbi, which was open to the media. The 20 year-old Free State Stars defender is aiming to catch the eye of the coach with the goal of making it into the 18-man squad that will fly out to Freetown, Sierra Leone for Stars opening Group match of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The rest of the foreign legion, according to Okumbi, are expected to begin trickling to camp on Saturday, while a full house is expected by Monday. Gor Mahia trio of Harun Shakava, Timothy Otieno and Kenneth Muguna will play no part in forthcoming game as they will participate in the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania.

At the same time, the boys appeared in relaxed mood and could be seen cracking jokes as they were taken through their work-outs.