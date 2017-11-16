Boost for Mathare United as duo return

Owino return to action after serving a suspensions while Daniel Mwaura is back in training after shaking off a knock on the knee

Mathare United got a shot in the arm ahead of their crunch match against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Francis Kimanzi will be in desperate need of a single point to secure their place in the league next season pending KPL and Football Kenyan Federation resolution on the number of teams to be relegated.

With Muhoroni Youth already relegated, one slot is still remaining to complete the automatic last two positions to drop in the lower league with the third last team set to go for a playoff.

But Mathare United will not be worried much following the return of David Owino.

Owino is returning after serving two-match suspensions. Also returning to the squad is Daniel Mwaura who is back in training after shaking off a knock on his knee.

Mathare United are 15th on the log with 38 points, three above Thika United and Western Stima who occupy 15th and 16th positions respectively.

The first leg between Mathare United and Posta Rangers ended in a barren draw.