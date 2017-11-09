Boost for Mathare Utd ahead of weekend duel

Juma’s return will be some sort of consolation to Francis Kimanzi who will be without defender, David Owino and goalkeeper, Levis Opiyo

Mathare United have been boosted by the return to action of defender Andrew Juma ahead of the weekend match against Muhoroni Youth.

Mathare will face relegated Muhoroni Youth, hoping for maximum points to carry on with the hopes of staying afloat in the murky waters of the relegation battle.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are currently 15th on the log with 35 points, same as Thika United and only three above Western Stima who are a place above bottom-placed Muhoroni.

Juma’s return will be some sort of consolation to Francis Kimanzi who will be without defender, David Owino and goalkeeper, Levis Opiyo.

The duo are serving suspensions though Owino will be serving the last of a three-match ban on Saturday against Muhoroni.

Opiyo’s season is over though having been slapped with a two-match ban after picking a red card in the last match against Nzoia Sugar.

Juma is back in training after shaking off a knock on his ankle though Daniel Mwaura remains sidelined.

The first leg encounter between both sides ended in a barren draw.