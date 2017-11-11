I was born for this! Lukaku proud of matching Belgium goalscoring record

After drawing level with Paul Van Himst and Bernard Voorhoof on a record 30 Belgium goals, Romelu Lukaku said he was keen to get more.

A confident Romelu Lukaku said he was "born for this" after a pair of goals in Belgium's draw with Mexico moved him level with the country's all-time leading goalscorers.

Manchester United striker Lukaku scored twice as Roberto Martinez's side were held 3-3 in Friday's friendly, his second salvaging the draw after Hirving Lozano's four-minute double put Mexico ahead.

The 24-year-old is now level with Paul Van Himst and Bernard Voorhoof on 30 goals for Belgium and can set a new benchmark by converting against Japan on Tuesday.

"I was born for this," Lukaku is quoted as saying by Het Laatse Nieuws. "I just want to score as many goals as possible.

"I'm glad I matched the record. I knew I'd do it. I want to break the record before 2018.

"But I really hope that this generation wins something. I want to get a trophy for this country."

He added to La Une: "It's a dream, even if I'm a little disappointed with the result. For our fans, we should have done everything to win this game, but the Mexicans were effective.

"Paul Van Himst was someone who helped me a lot at Anderlecht. To equal his record, it is a source of pride. He remains the best Belgian player of all time and I have a lot respect for him.

"I always have confident in my ability. When you work hard it is rewarded, but the most important thing, as I always say, is the team."