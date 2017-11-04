Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Bavarians extend Bundesliga lead

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the Bundesliga summit and dealt another blow to rivals Borussia Dortmund with an impressive 3-1 Klassiker win at Signal Iduna Park.

A fourth top-flight win in succession since the return of coach Jupp Heynckes opened up a six-point advantage over rivals Dortmund, who slipped to third after RB Leipzig - four back from Bayern - beat Hannover 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Bayern's trajectory starkly contrasts with that of BVB, who have seen their five-point lead after seven matchdays vanish and their hopes of Champions League progression all but dashed amid a run of just one win in seven in all competitions.

Arjen Robben became Bayern's highest-scoring foreign player in the Bundesliga when his 93rd goal for the club finished off of a lovely move, with Robert Lewandowski returning to haunt his former club again by doubling their lead before the break.

Lewandowski was deemed not to have got a touch to a cross from David Alaba - who was forced off with a hamstring injury in the second half - that ended up in the back of the net as the Bavarians put the result beyond doubt in the 67th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to take his chances as his barren run stretched to five matches, but a consolation strike from Marc Barta may not be enough to stop Peter Bosz going back to the drawing board after a chastening defeat that underlined their change in fortunes.

After Aubameyang wasted his first chance of the match, Robben rounded off an exquisite Bayern move to give Bayern a 16th-minute lead.

James Rodriguez brought a sublime cross from Thiago Alcantara – in as one of four changes from the side that beat Celtic 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek – down on his chest at the back post before laying off for Robben to pick out the top-left corner with a sweet strike from just inside the box.