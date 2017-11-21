Tottenham come from behind to beat Dortmund and top Group H

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored as Tottenham came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League.

Second-placed Real Madrid can match Tottenham's points tally on the final matchday of the group stages but Mauricio Pochettino's men will remain in first place regardless thanks to their superior head-to-head record over the holders, giving them hope of a favourable draw in the last 16.

Meanwhile, the results ended Dortmund's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked his return to the Dortmund side following a club-enforced one-match suspension for disciplinary reasons by scoring the opening goal, as Peter Bosz's side sought to relieve the pressure building on the coach.

But Spurs have relished Champions League fixtures this season and they played with their usual composure and patience at Signal Iduna Park, where Dele Alli set up Harry Kane to score the equaliser after 49 minutes and Son Heung-Min completed the comeback by netting the winner with just 14 minutes left to play.

Dortmund started the game brightly and Andriy Yarmolenko combined with Mario Gotze to create a shooting chance after 12 minutes but his effort from the edge of the penalty area flew tamely into the arms of Hugo Lloris.

Yarmolenko chipped a weighted pass over the Tottenham defence for Aubameyang six minutes later, but the Gabonese striker side-footed his shot wide to the right of the net with only Lloris to beat.

Son Heung-Min almost connected with a Jan Vertonghen free-kick just before the half-hour mark, but he was denied by Roman Burki and one minute later Dortmund were ahead.

Raphael Guerreiro's pass was brilliantly flicked into the box by Yarmolenko and Aubameyang raced after it before driving the ball low into the left corner of the net.