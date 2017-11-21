Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers

Tuesday's Champions League action may be pivotal for the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, as we examine the numbers behind the games.

Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of Champions League elimination and need to beat Tottenham on Tuesday to have any chance of reaching the knockout phase.

Peter Bosz's men welcome Spurs to Signal Iduna Park having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, but even victory might not be enough to save them - they also need Real Madrid to drop points against Cypriot club APOEL.

Napoli will be in a similarly dire position against Shakhtar Donetsk having picked up just three points in the competition so far this term, a remarkably poor record considering their immense start to the season in Serie A.

Liverpool could take a huge step towards the knockout phase with a win at Sevilla, but the Spaniards possess a formidable record at home.

Below, we examine the key Opta numbers behind Tuesday's matches.

Spartak Moscow v Maribor

14 - Maribor have the second worst defensive record in this season's Champions League, having conceded 14 times in four matches. Only Anderlecht (15) have allowed more.

4 - The visitors will have to be particularly alert to the attacking threats of Quincy Promes, who had a hand in four (two goals, two assists) of Spartak's goals in the 5-1 win over Sevilla.

Sevilla v Liverpool

6 - Liverpool will do well to emerge victorious at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Sevilla have won six of their last seven home matches in the Champions League (one defeat in that period).

13 - Jurgen Klopp's men certainly possess the attacking prowess to cause problems, though, as evidenced by their 13 goals in the group stage so far, a record bettered by only Paris Saint-Germain (17).

Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk

2 - Only two teams since the start of the 2003-04 season have progressed to the knockout phase of the Champions League after winning just three points from their first four matches, as is Napoli's situation.