Borussia Dortmund should be an example to Tottenham, but it doesn't mean Spurs can't knock them out of the Champions League

Sven Mislintat is a name that has come up every time Borussia Dortmund’s seemingly unending stream of developing stars has been discussed, and was front and centre when Bayern Munich tried to poach him in the last year precisely because of the quality of his scouting and general football outlook, but he has been known to Tottenham Hotspur for so much longer.

The White Hart Lane hierarchy actually tried to bring Mislintat in for a dual scouting-and-coaching role half a decade ago, because he was already that well regarded. Spurs assistant manager Steffen Freund spoke of Mislintat that highly, having known him well from doing some of their badges together. Mislintat said no then, just as Dortmund said no to Bayern in the summer, but it’s a little tale that forms part of a huge theme underlying Wednesday night Champions League’s meeting at Wembley.

Dortmund are a potential vision of Tottenham’s future, and their futures could yet be significantly influenced by what happens in this match and then this group. Mauricio Pochettino may have bristled at comparisons between the two clubs in the build-up, very justifiably pointing out they “are in a different environment”, but they genuinely face the same concerns and challenges. Both clubs have successfully defied the economic realities of their competitions to significantly overachieve; both clubs have done so through a very distinctive style and identity that has only deepened the sense of impact; both clubs have had to resist interest from all the bigger sharks as a consequence of all that.

The other major difference, beyond the leagues they’re in, is that Dortmund have already gone through this cycle so many times that they’ve perfected a sustainable plan for it. While this concern only really became concrete for Spurs with the appointment and subsequent impact of Pochettino in 2014, the German club had even by then been living with it for some time. They’ve been living with it for so long, in fact, that three of the major players of Jurgen Klopp’s team have actually come back: Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa and Mario Goetze.

Pochettino’s Spurs haven’t yet suffered the forced sale of players that influential, nor have they suffered the departure of their hugely influential manager - a prospect that doesn’t bear thinking about for supporters, but that must be prepared for by any serious club. Just as importantly regarding this fixture, though, they haven’t made anything like the same progress in Europe.

Dortmund, by contrast, are regulars in the Champions League quarter-finals. That is something that may be aided by the experience derived from being the second biggest club in Germany and the consequent near-guarantee of getting into the top four every season - something denied to Spurs - but it is still so impressive given the constant changes they are forced to endure.

