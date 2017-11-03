Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga's biggest fixture

Ahead of Borussia Dortmund's showdown with Bayern Munich, we pick out the most notable statistics from the Bundesliga's biggest rivalry.

The Bundesliga's biggest showdown of the season takes place on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park.

These teams have shared the last eight domestic titles, as well as five of the last six DFB-Pokals, and their rivalry remains the most talked-about for viewers of German football.

The emergence of RB Leipzig has threatened to upset the balance of power, but it would take a bold individual to bet against early pace-setters Dortmund or the resurgent champions when it comes to this year's title race.

The first Klassiker of the season therefore comes at an intriguing moment, with Bayern leading Dortmund by three points at the summit but only after some early 2017-18 jitters under Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked in September and replaced by Jupp Heynckes.

Ahead of the latest instalment of the rivalry, we pick out some of the most notable facts and figures from decades past...

Top scorers

These days, Bayern and Dortmund are firmly established as European superpowers and they possess two of the world's best strikers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski - the latter having switched allegiances in moving to the Allianz Arena from Signal Iduna Park in 2014.

But the players who top the scoring charts in this fixture have long since retired, with Lothar Emmerich (eight) of Dortmund calling it quits in 1978 and Bayern's Gerd Muller (14) following suit in 1981.

Longest streaks

The last 15 years have been somewhat turbulent for Dortmund, but their change in fortunes towards the end of the previous decade is highlighted by their form in this fixture, as they went six unbeaten against Bayern between October 2010 and May 2013. In that period, they also enjoyed a four-match winning streak – a best for them.