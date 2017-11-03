Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: match preview, prediction and TV channel

What is it?

It is this season's first Bundesliga instalment of the Klassiker as Bayern Munich travel to Borussia Dortmund.

When is it?

The match is on Saturday evening, at the same time as West Ham vs Liverpool so you have a decision to make.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets under way at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time.

What TV channel is it on?

Television coverage begins a 5.15 on BT Sport 2.

What is the team news?

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz named a strong team against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday and is expected to name as similar XI against rivals Bayern. Star man Marco Reus is still absent due to injury, while right-back Lukasz Piszczek, Sebastian Rode and Erik Durm are also on the sidelines.

Pick your Borussia Dortmund side to face Bayern Munich? More

Juup Heynckes will not be able to call upon experienced French winger Franck Ribery who remains absent with a knee injury. Manuel Neuer is still on the treatment table with a foot injury so Sven Ulreich continues between the posts, and versatile squad player Juan Bernat is also unavailable. Thomas Muller took part in full training on Thursday as he steps up his comeback from a hamstring injury, so could feature at the Signal Iduna Park.