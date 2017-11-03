Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: match preview, prediction and TV channel
What is it?
It is this season's first Bundesliga instalment of the Klassiker as Bayern Munich travel to Borussia Dortmund.
When is it?
The match is on Saturday evening, at the same time as West Ham vs Liverpool so you have a decision to make.
What time is kick-off?
The game gets under way at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time.
What TV channel is it on?
Television coverage begins a 5.15 on BT Sport 2.
What is the team news?
Dortmund coach Peter Bosz named a strong team against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday and is expected to name as similar XI against rivals Bayern. Star man Marco Reus is still absent due to injury, while right-back Lukasz Piszczek, Sebastian Rode and Erik Durm are also on the sidelines.
Juup Heynckes will not be able to call upon experienced French winger Franck Ribery who remains absent with a knee injury. Manuel Neuer is still on the treatment table with a foot injury so Sven Ulreich continues between the posts, and versatile squad player Juan Bernat is also unavailable. Thomas Muller took part in full training on Thursday as he steps up his comeback from a hamstring injury, so could feature at the Signal Iduna Park.
What are they saying?
Dortmund coach Peter Bosz:
We will certainly not park the bus against Bayern.
That's not our style of play. You can play attractive and win trophies. It's my goal to thrill our fans with beautiful football, but that doesn't rule out trophies.
I think Pep Guardiola is a good example. He always plays attractive football and also wins trophies. But still, his teams defend high up the pitch. When I saw how his Bayern played, I was thrilled.
Bayern coach Juup Heynckes:
First of all, Peter Bosz was a good footballer and when you become a coach at Ajax you have to bring a lot of know-how and he certainly has.
I think everyone needs some time to bring in their philosophy.
Dortmund will be much more concentrated and attentive, their own fans forgive their own players against Bayern. We have seen them play and will prepare according to our play, but it will be up to the players to show that on the field.
What are the odds?
- Borussia Dortmund 23/10
- Bayern Munich Evs
- Draw 14/15
What's our prediction?
Both clubs' fortunes have altered dramatically since the first few weeks of the season. Dortmund were smashing all-manner of league and club records on their way to the top of the Bundesliga, but have won only two of their last nine games. Critics say Bosz is too dogmatic in his tactical approach, insisting on a a high-pressing game based on overloading bodies in the opponent's half. When the ball turns over, this can leave Dortmund's defence horribly exposed and high up the pitch. Goalkeeper Roman Burki also looks a walking calamity.
All was not well in Bavaria under Carlo Ancelotti, but Bayern have pieced together a six-game winning sequence under Heynckes. They were far from convincing at Celtic Park on Tuesday, but we fancy they might have a bit too much nous for a Dortmund team low on confidence.
Verdict: Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 2