Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: live score updates and team news

New head coach Peter Bosz oversaw an astonishing to life at Borussia Dortmund where, along with Bayern's slump under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, the club hinted at a genuine title challenge.

They won six and drew one of their first seven games to hold what was at one point a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. A revival under Jupp Heynckes alongside a slump in form for Bosz's Dortmund has seen Bayern rise to the top.

Not only that, Dortmund have also drawn twice with APOEL Nicosia over the past fortnight, leaving the club's Champions League hopes hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Their only win in their last six games was against third division side Magdeburg in the German Cup - and they have now been drawn against Bayern in the next round so unless their form picks up somewhere they could be out of the running in three competitions by Christmas.

Something needs to change, but the club retains faith in Bosz - at least publicly - for the time being. A result today is likely to be beyond them.

Two depleted teams line up

No fewer than 11 players miss this game through injury (10) or suspension (one), yet you have to marvel at the strength both teams still boast.

For Dortmund, it is much the same team as that which drew with APOEL Nicosia in midweek, though Schmelzer and Yarmolenko are back in, in a new-look left-hand side.

Andrey Yarmolenko returns for Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski returns for Bayern after missing the win at Celtic in midweek due to injury, and he'll be flanked by James, Robben and Coman in attack. Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara will look to control proceedings in midfield.

The teams are in

Dortmund: Bürki, Bartra, Sokratis, Toprak, Schmelzer, Weigl, Kagawa, Castro, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Pulisic

Bayern: Ulreich, Sule, Hummels, Kimmich, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, James Rodriguez, Robben, Coman, Lewandowski

Preview

What is it?

It is this season's first Bundesliga instalment of the Klassiker as Bayern Munich travel to Borussia Dortmund.

When is it?

The match is on Saturday evening, at the same time as West Ham vs Liverpool so you have a decision to make.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets under way at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time.

What TV channel is it on?

Television coverage begins a 5.15 on BT Sport 2.

What is the team news?

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz named a strong team against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday and is expected to name as similar XI against rivals Bayern. Star man Marco Reus is still absent due to injury, while right-back Lukasz Piszczek, Sebastian Rode and Erik Durm are also on the sidelines.

Pick your Borussia Dortmund side to face Bayern Munich?

Juup Heynckes will not be able to call upon experienced French winger Franck Ribery who remains absent with a knee injury. Manuel Neuer is still on the treatment table with a foot injury so Sven Ulreich continues between the posts, and versatile squad player Juan Bernat is also unavailable. Thomas Muller took part in full training on Thursday as he steps up his comeback from a hamstring injury, so could feature at the Signal Iduna Park.

Pick your Bayern Munich team to face Borussia Dortmund?

What are they saying?

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz:

We will certainly not park the bus against Bayern.

That's not our style of play. You can play attractive and win trophies. It's my goal to thrill our fans with beautiful football, but that doesn't rule out trophies.

I think Pep Guardiola is a good example. He always plays attractive football and also wins trophies. But still, his teams defend high up the pitch. When I saw how his Bayern played, I was thrilled.

Bayern coach Juup Heynckes:

First of all, Peter Bosz was a good footballer and when you become a coach at Ajax you have to bring a lot of know-how and he certainly has.

I think everyone needs some time to bring in their philosophy.

Dortmund will be much more concentrated and attentive, their own fans forgive their own players against Bayern. We have seen them play and will prepare according to our play, but it will be up to the players to show that on the field.

What's our prediction?

Both clubs' fortunes have altered dramatically since the first few weeks of the season. Dortmund were smashing all-manner of league and club records on their way to the top of the Bundesliga, but have won only two of their last nine games. Critics say Bosz is too dogmatic in his tactical approach, insisting on a a high-pressing game based on overloading bodies in the opponent's half. When the ball turns over, this can leave Dortmund's defence horribly exposed and high up the pitch. Goalkeeper Roman Burki also looks a walking calamity.

All was not well in Bavaria under Carlo Ancelotti, but Bayern have pieced together a six-game winning sequence under Heynckes. They were far from convincing at Celtic Park on Tuesday, but we fancy they might have a bit too much nous for a Dortmund team low on confidence.

Verdict: Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 2