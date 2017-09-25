Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund renew their Champions League rivalry when they meet at Signal Idunda Park on Tuesday.
The teams have been paired together five times in six seasons, with Real narrowly coming out on top. However, Dortmund will take comfort from the fact that they have never lost at home to Madrid, having won three and drawn three.
While Real won their opening game in Group H, Dortmund were soundly beaten by Tottenham and they will hope to respond with a home win over the reigning champions.
|Game
|Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
|Date
|Tuesday, September 26
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 2, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS1 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go. ESPN 3 will also be showing the game live, with WatchESPN providing a live stream service.
The game will also be available to watch live on the Spanish language channel ESPN Deportes.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1 / ESPN 3 / ESPN Deportes
|Fox Sports Go / Match Pass / Watch ESPN
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Borussia Dortmund players
|Goalkeepers
|Weidenfeller, Reimann, Burki, Bansen
|Defenders
|Zagadou, Subotic, Bartra, Toljan, Beste, Sokratis, Piszczek, Toprak, Schumacher
|Midfielders
|Sahin, Dahoud, Pulisic, Kagawa, Castro, Weigl, Larsen, Sauerland
|Forwards
|Yarmolenko, Gotze, Isak, Aubameyang, Philipp, Serra
Dortmund come into their Champions League meeting with Madrid without a number of key players. Andre Schurrle, Raphael Guerreiro, Marcel Schmelzer, Erik Durm and Sebastian Rode are all ruled out, while Marc Bartra remains a doubt, despite featuring from the bench in Saturday's 6-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.
Peter Bosz will also be without long-term absentee Marco Reus, who continues to recover from a serious knee injury, while new signing Jadon Sancho is not in the squad for the competition.
Potential starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Toljan; Sahin, Kagawa, Gotze, Pulisic, Yarmolenko; Aubameyang.
|Position
|Real Madrid players
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Casilla, Luca
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Achraf, Tejero
|Midfielders
|Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral
Real Madrid have named a 20-man squad for the game against Dortmund and Toni Kroos is included having managed to shake off an injury. Theo Hernandez, however, will not be fit enough for the clash.
Zinedine Zidane will also be without the injured trio of Marcelo, Mateo Kovacic and Karim Benzema for the trip to Germany.
Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Ceballos, Modric; Isco, Bale, Ronaldo.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Real Madrid are 5/4 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Borussia Dortmund priced at 15/8 to beat the Liga champions. A draw at Signal Iduna Park is considered an 11/4 bet.
Despite enduring a difficult run, Cristiano Ronaldo is favourite to open the scoring at 5/2, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rated at 10/3 to score first. Gareth Bale is 9/2 to score the first goal, while Andriy Yarmolenko is 6/1.
Click here to see all the available markets, including scores, goalscorers and more.
GAME PREVIEW
Having already fallen seven points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga, Real Madrid will welcome a return to continental action and they will hope that a positive result in Germany can kick-start their season.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed the majority of the early action due to suspension, but even the Ballon d'Or holder has struggled to inspire his team, failing to score in his two league appearances since returning to action.
A narrow home defeat to Real Betis last week prompted derisive whistling from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, but Los Blancos responded with a hard-fought victory over Alaves on Saturday and they will be determined to silence their doubters with a convincing win over Peter Bosz's high-flying Dortmund.
The former Ajax coach has guided BVB to the top of the Bundesliga in his first six league games and they come into the game against Zidane's men in tremendous form having tallied three consecutive wins in the last three outings, scoring 14 and conceding just once.