Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund renew their Champions League rivalry when they meet at Signal Idunda Park on Tuesday.

The teams have been paired together five times in six seasons, with Real narrowly coming out on top. However, Dortmund will take comfort from the fact that they have never lost at home to Madrid, having won three and drawn three.

While Real won their opening game in Group H, Dortmund were soundly beaten by Tottenham and they will hope to respond with a home win over the reigning champions.

Game Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Date Tuesday, September 26 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Sergio Ramos Real Madrid More

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 2, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS1 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go. ESPN 3 will also be showing the game live, with WatchESPN providing a live stream service.

The game will also be available to watch live on the Spanish language channel ESPN Deportes.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 / ESPN 3 / ESPN Deportes Fox Sports Go / Match Pass / Watch ESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Borussia Dortmund players Goalkeepers Weidenfeller, Reimann, Burki, Bansen Defenders Zagadou, Subotic, Bartra, Toljan, Beste, Sokratis, Piszczek, Toprak, Schumacher Midfielders Sahin, Dahoud, Pulisic, Kagawa, Castro, Weigl, Larsen, Sauerland Forwards Yarmolenko, Gotze, Isak, Aubameyang, Philipp, Serra

Dortmund come into their Champions League meeting with Madrid without a number of key players. Andre Schurrle, Raphael Guerreiro, Marcel Schmelzer, Erik Durm and Sebastian Rode are all ruled out, while Marc Bartra remains a doubt, despite featuring from the bench in Saturday's 6-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Peter Bosz will also be without long-term absentee Marco Reus, who continues to recover from a serious knee injury, while new signing Jadon Sancho is not in the squad for the competition.

Potential starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Toljan; Sahin, Kagawa, Gotze, Pulisic, Yarmolenko; Aubameyang.

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Luca Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Achraf, Tejero Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral

Real Madrid have named a 20-man squad for the game against Dortmund and Toni Kroos is included having managed to shake off an injury. Theo Hernandez, however, will not be fit enough for the clash.

Zinedine Zidane will also be without the injured trio of Marcelo, Mateo Kovacic and Karim Benzema for the trip to Germany.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Ceballos, Modric; Isco, Bale, Ronaldo.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Omer Toprak Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga More

Read More