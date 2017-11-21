Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham, Champions League live score updates

6:46PM

Noice

Our dressing room in Dortmund looking#COYSpic.twitter.com/pdteIRtgwI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2017

6:41PM

Tough place to come

carved out of rock, innit.

1 - @BVB have lost just 1 of 11 home games against English clubs (W6 D4) and have never conceded more than 1 goal in these games. Fortress.#BVBTHFCpic.twitter.com/VTOXyIeWMV — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 21, 2017

6:37PM

Here's the Spurs team

6:28PM

Can Tottenham bounce back from the Arsenal game?

Spurs were really disappointing at the weekend, losing 2-0 to their greatest rivals and really puncturing all the talk of North London supremacy. Spurs were outplayed, and they were at times out-fought by Arsenal, and there will be major concerns about the performance, not least because key trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen looked short of fitness, sharpness, or both. Eriksen said this week:

"It’s probably good that we have a game so quickly afterwards and you can have a bit of revenge, you can show the world that you are a bit better than what you saw last Saturday."

“The players spoke about it after the game and at training and so forth. There has not been any team meeting, you can’t call it a crisis after you lose one game.”

This match, then represents a chance to put the record straight, against a team from the European second tier who have consistently over-performed in the last few seasons. But not this year: Die Schwarzgelben have been a let down this season in Europe and have just two points to show for their efforts. Spurs have ten, so qualification is already assured, but they could do with a solid performance tonight for morale's sake.