Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham - live: What time does it start, where can I watch it, odds, team news

While the wheels are in danger of coming off of Tottenham Hotspur’s title challenge, they return to the Champions League on Tuesday night where everything is rosy as they look to secure top spot in Group H.

Victory over Real Madrid last time out guaranteed their passage to the last 16 but one more win should see them as group victors.

Borussia Dortmund’s chances of progressing however, are hanging by a thread after just two points from four games. The German must win both remaining matches – against Spurs and Real Madrid – and hope the holders lose both of theirs in order to win a place in the last 16.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 19.45GMT on Tuesday 21 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on BT Sport’s match choice option.

It’s a big game for…

Dele Alli. Spurs have already qualified for the last 16 and despite missing the first three games through suspension, Alli has been a huge part of that by scoring twice in the win over Real Madrid last time out. However, his performance in Saturday’s north London derby has come in for heavy criticism as have a number of his below-par offerings this season and he really needs to remind people of his quality more regularly. And there are few better opponents to do that against than Borussia Dortmund.

Remember when…

Tottenham beat Dortmund for their first win at Wembley since making it their temporary home earlier this season. Harry Kane scored twice after Son Heung-min’s opener with Andriy Yarmolenko getting the sole reply. Jan Vertonghen was sent off late on.

Player to watch…

Christian Pulisic. Dortmund will be going all out to beat Spurs to keep alive their very slim hopes of qualification for the round of 16, and Pulisic, pulling the strings in midfield, is likely to be at the heart of it. Despite not being the assist-demon you may expect – he hasn’t provided one since the first day of the season – the American is a livewire. Cutting in from the left he caused Spurs some heart-stopping moments in the return game at Wembley and expect more on Tuesday night.

Head to head…

Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1, Champions League, 13 September 2017

Tottenham 1 Borussia Dortmund 2, Champions League, 17 March 2017

Borussia Dortmund 3 Tottenham 0, Champions League, 10 March 2017

Form guide…

Borussia Dortmund: DWLDLL

Tottenham: WLLWWL

Odds…

Borussia Dortmund: 11/10

Tottenham: 11/4

Draw: 147/50