Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to put an end to their woeful recent form when they take on Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Spurs have already qualified for the knockout stage and will now set their sights on maintaining their unbeaten record and winning the group ahead of Real Madrid.

But Dortmund's chances of reaching the last 16 look slim to none, with their only win since September coming against third-division side Magdeburg in the cup.

Game Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Date Tuesday, November 21 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by stream via the BT Sport app.