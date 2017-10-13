Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen target Orlando Pirates teenage sensation Lyle Foster

The promising marksman is highly-rated by Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster has reportedly attracted interest from top German Bundesliga clubs.

The teenager, who was nurtured in the Bucs development academy, was promoted to the first team last month.

Foster has since made three PSL appearances and he grabbed an assist as Pirates secured a 1-0 win over Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium three weeks ago.

German giants Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen are said to be monitoring the South Africa Under-20 international's progress at Pirates.

Dortmund are renowned for purchasing youngsters and nurturing them into world class players, before selling them to big European clubs.

Foster signed a long-term deal with the Buccaneers when was promoted to the club's first team last month.

The two German clubs will have to make an enticing offer to Bucs if they are to sign the highly-rated forward.