Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard and Ginter halt Heynckes' winning run

Jupp Heynckes' five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end as Bayern Munich fell to a 2-1 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich's winning start in the Bundesliga in Jupp Heynckes' fourth stint in charge came to an end as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at in-form Borussia Monchengladbach.

Prior to Saturday's encounter with his former club Heynckes – Gladbach's record Bundesliga goalscorer – had won all five of his top-flight fixtures since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Bayern never really got going in a low-key first half, with quick-fire goals from Thorgan Hazard – who converted from the spot after 39 minutes – and Matthias Ginter putting Gladbach in control at the interval.

Robert Lewandowski had struck the post before Ginter's goal and the Poland striker would have pulled one back for Bayern after the break if not for a series of crucial interventions from the excellent Jannik Vestergaard.

The upright again came to Gladbach's rescue when Kingsley Coman tried his luck from the edge of the area, before Artuto Vidal finally punctured the hosts' stubborn defence to set up a grandstand finish.

Bayern failed to build on that goal, with Gladbach holding out to seal the victory and consolidate their place in the top four, while the visitors' lead at the summit over RB Leipzig – who beat Werder Bremen – is now just three points.

Gladbach were handed a blow early on when Christoph Kramer collided heavily with Vestergaard, forcing Dieter Hecking into a change.

Despite their bad luck, Gladbach should have been ahead when Raffael stole in behind Bayern's defence, only to fluff his lines when one-on-one with Sven Ulreich.