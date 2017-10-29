Bosso, Biffo set to be named Enyimba coaches

The former El Kanemi Warriors and Abia Warriors coaches are close to being announced as the People’s Elephants gaffers

Enyimba have started negotiations with Ladan Bosso to take over as coach of the side, according to a source.

Bosso parted company with El Kanemi Warriors after leading them to sixth spot in the league standings last season.

And a source close to the Aba side disclosed that the former Nigeria U20 coach has held preliminary talks with the chairman of the club, Felix Anyansi Agwu.

It was also made known that Bosso will be directly assisted by former Abia Warriors coach, Abdullahi Biffo.

“Enyimba are having discussion with Ladan Bosso and the only thing holding him from being announced as the coach is because of the chairman (Felix Anyansi-Agwu)’s trip to Dubai. As soon as he returns on Sunday, everything will be concluded," the source told Goal.

“The idea is for Ladan Bosso to be named as head coach while Abdullahi Biffo is to serve as the chief coach.”

Enyimba will take part in the Caf Confederation Cup campaign next year after ending the season third in the league table with 61 points from 38 games.