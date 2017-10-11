Boston Red Sox fire John Farrell after latest playoff failure

John Farrell has been fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox following their elimination from the AL Division Series by the Houston Astros.

Boston lost their playoff series against the Houston Astros 3-1 following a 5-4 defeat at Fenway Park on Monday, a result that cost Farrell his job.

"The Red Sox announced today [Wednesday] that John Farrell will not return as manager in 2018. A search for a new manager will begin immediately," the Red Sox tweeted.

While Boston won the AL East in three of his five seasons at the helm, winning the World Series in 2013, the Red Sox are 1-6 in postseason games since then with consecutive exits in the ALDS.

Farrell, 55, went 432-378 (.533) during his tenure in Boston, where he served as pitching coach under Terry Francona before becoming manager of the Blue Jays in 2011.

Farrell had one year remaining on his contract after the Red Sox picked up his 2018 option last December.