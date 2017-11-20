Bosz confirms Aubameyang will face Tottenham after club ban

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return from a club-imposed suspension for Borussia Dortmund's crucial Champions League clash with Tottenham on Tuesday, coach Peter Bosz has confirmed.

Dortmund did not elaborate on the reasons why Aubameyang was banned, but reports suggests that the club were unhappy with him partying while on international duty and filming an unauthorised video with a freestyle footballer on their premises.

Bosz's men lost 2-1 to promoted Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday without the striker, as extra pressure was mounted on the coach.

Dortmund go into Tuesday's match with little hope of qualifying for the knockout phase, having accumulated just two points from four matches, leaving them five adrift of second-placed Real Madrid.

A win for Zinedine Zidane's men against APOEL on Tuesday will confirm Dortmund's group stage exit, but Bosz will at least feel his side's chances for the visit of Spurs are boosted by Aubameyang's return.

"Aubameyang plays tomorrow [Tuesday]," Bosz told reporters.

"I talked with him and also the team. He has trained with the team today [Monday], that's why I can say that [he will play] so adamantly."

