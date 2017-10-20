Bosz determined to turn around Dortmund slump

Defeat to RB Leipzig preceded a 1-1 draw at APOEL in the Champions League and Peter Bosz is determined to get Dortmund back to winning ways.

Peter Bosz has urged Borussia Dortmund to recapture their early season form when they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Defeat at home to RB Leipzig last weekend left Dortmund a mere two points above Bayern Munich at the summit.

Leipzig are a point further back and a disappointing 1-1 draw at APOEL in midweek for Bosz's side left their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

"Our level now is not that of the beginning of the season," the former Ajax boss told a pre-match news conference. "It's disappointing and it is up to me as a trainer to turn this around.

"When you win, everything is simple. We have already shown we have a good team.

"We'll get back there. If we play good football, the results will come. A victory in Frankfurt would be good for the feeling [in the squad] and the table."

Bosz does not want his players to panic and maintains the rigorous methods that served them well during the opening weeks of the campaign can continue to bear fruit.

"I do not think it helps the players to react emotionally, we have a clear gameplan, and we analyse every game intensively," he added.

"We did that when we won, and there were things I did not like [in those games]."